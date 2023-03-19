Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Another Chilly day ahead of us with another Freeze Warning in motion for tonight going into Monday morning! Temperatures will warm up this week!

Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours. This could lead to the damage...
Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours. This could lead to the damage vegetation and crops. Could be harmful to pets and humans with prolonged exposure. Protect pipes tonight.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday Morning!

We are under a Freeze Warning this morning. Hopefully, everyone is bundled up!

Sunday is another chilly day from start to finish as temperatures start below the freezing mark, and as we gradually reach into the afternoon on Sunday, Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark for several hours. This brings on another Freeze Warning as we head into Monday morning. Lows in the upper 20s are to start Monday morning. Freeze Warning will continue going into Monday morning.

Chilly Chilly going into Monday morning! Where we are tracking another Freeze Warning! Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours!

Heading into the workweek:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the mid-70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s.

Lows during this time also increase from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday.

Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chilly Chilly going into Monday morning! Where we are tracking another Freeze Warning!...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Eric Nicholas Tarver
Employee steals $11,000 worth of parts from Pike County business
Illegal dumpers caught and arrested thanks to a vigilant city employee
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Ebony Ownes
Search continues for the body of a missing Hinds County woman; husband charged with murder and arson

Latest News

Chilly Chilly going into Monday morning! Where we are tracking another Freeze Warning!...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will fall below-freezing for a few hours. We can expect damage to vegetation and...
First Alert Forecast: Freeze warnings are in motion for Saturday and Sunday nights. Both nights will hold temperatures below-freezing for a few hours!
Freeze Warnings are in motion for both Saturday and Sunday nights! Temperatures below freezing...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Freeze Warnings and Watches ahead for us Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night...
First Alert Forecast: Chilly chilly this weekend with Freeze Warnings and Watches for Saturday and Sunday night! Spring Equinox begins Monday, warmer temperatures return next week!