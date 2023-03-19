First Alert Forecast: Another Chilly day ahead of us with another Freeze Warning in motion for tonight going into Monday morning! Temperatures will warm up this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday Morning!

We are under a Freeze Warning this morning. Hopefully, everyone is bundled up!

Sunday is another chilly day from start to finish as temperatures start below the freezing mark, and as we gradually reach into the afternoon on Sunday, Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark for several hours. This brings on another Freeze Warning as we head into Monday morning. Lows in the upper 20s are to start Monday morning. Freeze Warning will continue going into Monday morning.

Chilly Chilly going into Monday morning! Where we are tracking another Freeze Warning! Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours!

Heading into the workweek:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the mid-70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s.

Lows during this time also increase from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday.

Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday.

