Black family wellness expo held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The annual Black Family Wellness Expo drew in hundreds of people who were able to receive dental exams and wellness screenings. Those who attended were also able to take advantage of various resources that aim to improve health outcomes for their entire family.

Today’s event was put on by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and local chapters of The Links Incorporated.

“Really, we are trying to address some the disparities that we see in heart health, hypertension, diabetes, and just early awareness and early prevention and screenings. It’s a major part to diabetes,” Davetta Lee The Links Incorporated Local Chapter President said.

Over forty vendors were there passing out pamphlets and medical material.

“When you lose your health, you’re in trouble, and I just thank the lord for putting his hands on me,” said Arthur Reeves.

Reeves is a cancer survivor who attended the expo. He says having events like these are very important.

“It keeps your awareness of what you are going through,” Reeves said. “Go to the doctor, take care of yourself, and catch all the things that creep up on you. I’m very thankful and grateful.”

Organizers say events like these help people become more aware of their physical health.

“From newborn prenatal care to senior care, we are just focusing on wellness for the whole family,” Lee said. “[We are] just trying to limit some of those things that affect our community.”

Today’s event also featured entertainment for children and gave small business vendors the opportunity to sell some of their products.

