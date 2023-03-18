Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
O’Blarney Society rolls through Pascagoula for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It was a sea of green in Jackson County. The O’Blarney Society rolled through downtown Pascagoula for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Main Street Pascagoula set the theme for Third Friday celebrating the luck of the Irish. Crowds lined Delmas Avenue catching prizes big and small. Vendors, food trucks, DJ's ,and artists were on the streets for an afternoon festival.

Main Street Pascagoula set the theme for Third Friday celebrating the luck of the Irish. Crowds lined Delmas Avenue catching prizes big and small. Vendors, food trucks, DJ’s ,and artists were on the streets for an afternoon festival.

Event organizers said Third Friday is one way to keep the community engaged with family fun.

“This is awesome. It’s good for the city and good for St. Patrick’s, having good times.”

“Pascagoula Main Street does great job of putting this event together and as you can see despite the rain or in spite of the rain. People still decided to come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s great to see people you don’t see all the time. It’s a great community gathering. It great for businesses and restaurants alike. It’s a good time, it’s a good spring time event to lead us into the summer series,” said David Bates, Pascagoula resident.

”This is awesome. It’s good for the city and good for St. Patrick’s, having good times,” said Jerry Jackson, Pascagoula resident.

Around 100 people attended the parade celebration.

