Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old...
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old Zacoviah Robinson.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen

Zacoviah Robinson, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday at her residence on Kimball Avenue, HPD said.

Robinson left a note for family members and left the residence, HPD said.

Hattiesburg police said no last clothing description was known, and she doesn’t have a cell phone or vehicle.

Robinson stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs about 115 pounds.

Family members told police they were unaware of a possible destination Robinson might be heading.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900..

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby survives 2-vehicle wreck in Rankin County
Baby survives 2-vehicle wreck in Rankin County
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Eric Nicholas Tarver
Employee steals $11,000 worth of parts from Pike County business
Bennie Rimes, 60, charged with second degree murder
Argument between two brothers ends deadly in Pike County

Latest News

Advocates believe decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips could save lives
Fentanyl test strips
Advocates believe decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips could save lives
87-year-old man dead, two others burned in Fayette house fire
87-year-old man dead, two others burned in Fayette house fire
Freeze Warnings and Watches are in motion for us Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast