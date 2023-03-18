Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Chilly chilly this weekend with Freeze Warnings and Watches for Saturday and Sunday night! Spring Equinox begins Monday, warmer temperatures return next week!

By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

Freeze Warnings and Watches are in motion for us Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures below freeze both nights!

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday starts and begins off chilly for us, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we exit the morning hours, temperatures will struggle to reach into the middle 50s for Highs on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Saturday night, we are under a freeze watch with Temperatures dropping to the freezing mark and possibly below the freezing mark. Lows could sit around 33 or 32 and below for our southern counties.

Sunday is another chilly day from start to finish as temperatures start at the freezing mark, and as we gradually reach into the afternoon on Sunday, Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark.

The upper 20s are to start Monday morning. Freeze watch could continue going into Monday morning.

Next Week:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the middle 70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s. Lows during this time are also increasing from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday.

Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday.

