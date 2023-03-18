87-year-old man dead, two others burned in Fayette house fire

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - An 87-year-old man died and two other people suffered burns after a house fire in Fayette, Mississippi Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a fire alarm activation at 5:51 a.m. at a residence located on Sycamore Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, it was discovered that three people were inside of the house that was filled with “heavy smoke.”

Deputies were able to rescue two of the three occupants. Alice Faye Jackson, 61, and James Stanley Carter, 32, were rescued, but sustained burns.

The homeowner, Joe Robinson, 87, lost his life in the fire.

Jackson was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the incident, and Stanley was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.