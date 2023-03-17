Things To Know Friday, March 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. West Capitol Street building goes up in flames overnight

The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out inside a building on West Capitol Street. The incident happened early Friday morning, across from the Stewpot Community Services. WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured and how the fire started.

2. Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman

The missing person investigation for Ebony Owens has now turned into a murder investigation. This after Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, 36, was charged in the death of his missing wife Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound. Michael Owens is in custody and is facing multiple charges. During a press conference Thursday morning, Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Michael Owens was wanted for questioning in Ebony’s disappearance. Hours later, Michael was located and questioned. Authorities are now conducting a “search and recovery effort” for the body of Ebony Owens, which is occurring at the Big Black River on Old Highway 80 between the Hinds and Warren County lines.

3. JPD searching for two suspects caught on camera for illegally dumping on Highway 80

Some people are fed up with the many eyesores plaguing Jackson. Piles of trash, tires, and furniture have been an ongoing issue in the capital city. Jackson police are even urging people who see the acts happening to report it to law enforcement. Residents are doing just that. In a video posted on JPD’s Facebook page, you can see two men tossing trash and debris off of a utility trailer at the abandoned Coca-Cola plant. “I mean people are always dumping things. If you look in the Gibson building or this building they are dumping and they are bringing all kinds of stuff,” Deborah Waguespack said. Waguespack manages Capital Car Care across the street from the blighted property. She says dumping and other activities have been a constant issue for years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.