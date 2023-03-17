Careers
Pike County man arrested after shooting, killing brother after argument

Bennie Rimes, 60
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead after an argument between two brothers led to gunfire.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call Saturday, March 11.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead in front of a trailer home at the 1000 block of Harrison Drive, where Bennie Rimes, 60, of McComb, was also located.

The victim of the gunfire was later identified as Claude “Bo” Rimes, the brother of Bennie.

Rimes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with no bond.

However, on Wednesday, bond was set at $50,000 for Bennie.

