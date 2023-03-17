Pike County man arrested after shooting brother after argument

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead after an argument between two brothers led to gunfire.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call Saturday, March 11.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead in front of a trailer home at the 1000 block of Harrison Drive, where Bennie Rimes, 60, of McComb, was also located.

The victim of the gunfire was later identified as Claude “Bo” Rimes, the brother of Bennie.

Rimes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with no bond.

However, on Wednesday, bond was set at $50,000 for Bennie.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.