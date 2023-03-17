Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou

Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as Robert Fishman, 39. He was found in the water around 8 a.m.

Officials with the Department of Marine Resources initially got a call Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about an unmanned boat in Old Fort Bayou. Fishman’s body was eventually found in that same area.

DMR investigators said it appears Fishman was alone in the boat when it hit a structure in the water. And that the impact of that crash likely threw him into the water.

Lynd said Fishman wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

