JPD searching for two suspects caught on camera for illegally dumping on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some people are fed up with the many eyesores plaguing Jackson.

Piles of trash, tires, and furniture has been an ongoing issue in the capitol city.

Jackson police are even urging people who see the acts happening to report it to law enforcement. Residents are doing just that.

In a video posted on JPD’s Facebook page, you can see two men tossing trash and debris off of a utility trailer at the abandoned Coca-Cola plant.

“I mean people are always dumping things. If you look in the Gibson building or this building they are dumping and they are bringing all kinds of stuff,” Deborah Waguespack said.

Waguespack manages Capital Car Care across the street from the blighted property. She says dumping and other activities has been a constant issue for years.

Waguespack says when the weather gets cold, the homeless do all they can to stay warm inside the building.

“There is a always fires, the homeless will come in there and start fires in all of these buildings and you we just need to get all of this torn down,” she said.

She wants the dilapidated building torn down and urges city and state leaders to put the area to good use.

“We are right here by Jackson State, one mile from it, let’s consider the JSU stadium here. You got the battlefield park, and you have all this area so let’s tear this down and let’s think about putting the stadium over here,” Waguespack said.

Now, JPD is working to find the suspects in the video.

In the meantime, anyone with any information about the two suspects or their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department or crime stoppers.

