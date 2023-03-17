First Alert Forecast: wintry chill expected all weekend long

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather has turned much colder in the wake of this morning’s cold front, which has now exited to our east. Winds will stay quite breezy throughout this evening and overnight as overnight low temperatures bottom out generally in the upper 30s by morning.

Clouds will hang overhead for much of our Saturday as this wintry chill continues. Highs tomorrow afternoon will run well below normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 50s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tomorrow night into Sunday morning for counties along I-20 and north where temperatures could drop fall near and slightly below freezing. Make sure to protect and cover any sensitive vegetation over the weekend. While there could be more sun breaks during the day Sunday, it will likely be even cooler with most spots not expected to make it out of the 40s. A widespread freeze currently looks likely overnight Sunday/early Monday morning with most spots expected to fall below freezing.

Our temperatures are expected to moderate throughout the upcoming work week for the first few days of Spring. 70 and potentially 80-degree weather could make a return by the mid to later part of the week ahead of another chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.