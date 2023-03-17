Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: wintry chill expected all weekend long

Light freeze possible this weekend
Light freeze possible this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather has turned much colder in the wake of this morning’s cold front, which has now exited to our east. Winds will stay quite breezy throughout this evening and overnight as overnight low temperatures bottom out generally in the upper 30s by morning.

Clouds will hang overhead for much of our Saturday as this wintry chill continues. Highs tomorrow afternoon will run well below normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 50s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tomorrow night into Sunday morning for counties along I-20 and north where temperatures could drop fall near and slightly below freezing. Make sure to protect and cover any sensitive vegetation over the weekend. While there could be more sun breaks during the day Sunday, it will likely be even cooler with most spots not expected to make it out of the 40s. A widespread freeze currently looks likely overnight Sunday/early Monday morning with most spots expected to fall below freezing.

Our temperatures are expected to moderate throughout the upcoming work week for the first few days of Spring. 70 and potentially 80-degree weather could make a return by the mid to later part of the week ahead of another chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance
A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...
Capitol Police officer resigns after being charged with DUI, careless driving
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

We are under a Freeze Watch for Saturday going into Sunday morning! Overall, we can expect...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a drop in temperatures today due to our cold front, with Highs over the weekend falling below average! Winter knocks on our door for a few days!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms usher in wintry blast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms Friday ushers in wintry chill
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: