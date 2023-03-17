Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a drop in temperatures today due to our cold front, with Highs over the weekend falling below average! Winter knocks on our door for a few days!

We are under a Freeze Watch for Saturday going into Sunday morning! Overall, we can expect...
We are under a Freeze Watch for Saturday going into Sunday morning! Overall, we can expect frost and freezing conditions to impact us from Saturday night going through Monday morning.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday afternoon! We had our fair share of rain showers earlier this morning and afternoon. We are mainly experiencing cloud cover for the most part with temperatures ranging in the middle 40s to low 40s. Friday evening and night, get ready for temperatures to continue to fall overnight going into Saturday morning, with Lows ranging in the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast:

Chilly temperatures return behind our Cold Front! Highs on Saturday fall to the middle 50s and Sunday upper 40s! We are tracking freeze-watches over the weekend

Saturday starts and begins off chilly for us, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we exit the morning hours, temperatures will struggle to reach into the middle 50s for Highs on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Saturday night, we are under a freeze watch with Temperatures dropping to the freezing mark and possibly below the freezing mark. Lows could sit around 33 or 32 and below for our southern counties. Sunday is another chilly day from start to finish as temperatures start at the freezing mark, and as we gradually reach into the afternoon on Sunday, Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark. The upper 20s are to start Monday morning. Freeze watch could continue going into Monday morning.

Next Week:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the middle 70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s. Lows during this time are also increasing from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday. Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday.

