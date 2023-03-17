First Alert Forecast: rain, storms usher in wintry blast

FRIDAY: As our next system dives into the region, an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out early on. Periods of rain will continue through, at least, midday. As the front shifts eastward, expect falling temperatures as the winds shift out of the northwest, taking us from the 60s early into the 40s & 50s through the afternoon hours of Thursday as the rain gradually tapers from west to east. Skies turn partly clear overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Clouds look to hang firm through much of the day on Saturday in the wake of the colder air mass moving into the region. Expect cool breezes to continue to flow into the area with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will slowly clear overnight as we dip into the lower 30s, yielding a widespread frost/light freeze risk. We’ll only manage highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s amid a cold north wind Sunday - a likelihood of a hard freeze is possible for the final night of winter.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll gradually work our way towards milder air into next week. Expect the first day of spring to be more like one of the coolest days of the year, with highs in the 50s amid a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll drop into the 30s again early Tuesday as we begin a warming process. Expect 60s Tuesday, 70s Wednesday and 80s by Thursday ahead of rain opportunities by Friday as front moves into the region.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

