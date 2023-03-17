Employee steals $11,000 worth of parts from Pike County business

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies arrested a man on March 17 for stealing and then selling parts from a business he worked at for personal gain.

On February 16, an executive from McComb Diesel reported to the sheriff’s office that an employee might have been stealing parts from the company and selling them on eBay.

A month-long investigation determined that Eric Nicholas Tarver, 38, of Ruth, MS, had stolen $11,000 worth of parts from the business.

Tarver is booked in the Pike County Jail, where he faces felony embezzlement charges. No bond has been set for Tarver at this time.

