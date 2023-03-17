Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Employee steals $11,000 worth of parts from Pike County business

Eric Nicholas Tarver
Eric Nicholas Tarver(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies arrested a man on March 17 for stealing and then selling parts from a business he worked at for personal gain.

On February 16, an executive from McComb Diesel reported to the sheriff’s office that an employee might have been stealing parts from the company and selling them on eBay.

A month-long investigation determined that Eric Nicholas Tarver, 38, of Ruth, MS, had stolen $11,000 worth of parts from the business.

Tarver is booked in the Pike County Jail, where he faces felony embezzlement charges. No bond has been set for Tarver at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance
A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...
Capitol Police officer resigns after being charged with DUI, careless driving
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Judge issues ruling saying the Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. violated Public Records Act
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former Brandon Bulldog Gardner Minshew inks deal with Indianapolis Colts
Thalia Mara Hall
Renovations underway on Thalia Mara Hall ahead of USA IBC
Maria A. Reeves, 24, of Ragley
Daycare worker accused of abusing child in her care