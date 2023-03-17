Careers
Daycare worker accused of abusing child in her care

Maria A. Reeves, 24, of Ragley
Maria A. Reeves, 24, of Ragley(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Ragley woman who was employed at a local daycare has been arrested after being accused of abusing one of the children in her care, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Officers say they were notified of the alleged incident on Friday, March 10. Three days later, detectives were issued a search warrant for the business as well as an arrest warrant for Maria A. Reeves, 24, for cruelty to a juvenile.

A second arrest warrant was later issued for Reeves on March 16 for two more counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Reeves was released on $196K bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, authorities say.

