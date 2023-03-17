Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Baby survives 2-vehicle wreck in Rankin County
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people survived a two-vehicle wreck in Rankin County Friday morning, including a baby.

The head-on collision took place on Brown Hill Road.

According to officials, a baby in one vehicle received only minor seatbelt injuries.

The mother, however, was still being cut out of the vehicle with the Jaws of Life nearly an hour after the wreck occurred.

Despite losing consciousness several times, she was becoming more alert, officers said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man, received injuries to the head, but was “good.”

