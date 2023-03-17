Careers
15-year-old victim of drive-by shooting at Jackson apartment identified

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who was the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex has been identified.

The incident occurred at the Keystone Estates Apartment Complex in Jackson around 4 p.m.

According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim of the shooting has been identified as 15-year-old Caden Chapman.

Stewart said his body bore multiple gunshot wounds.

The Jackson Police Department say they are investigating but have not yet made any arrests. If you have any information, please contact JPD at (601) 960-1217.

Chapman was a student at Lanier High School.

