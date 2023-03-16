Careers
Woman detained after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a fatal stabbing near Hartselle on Thursday morning.

According to social media posts by the Sheriff’s Office, a female was detained at the Village Dr. scene by Morgan County deputies. The initial report was received by law enforcement around 5:30 a.m.

An 8-year-old boy was found dead at the home after the stabbing. An adult male was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

The Priceville Police Department assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

According to deputies, the scene has been secured.

