Woman detained after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a fatal stabbing near Hartselle on Thursday morning.
According to social media posts by the Sheriff’s Office, a female was detained at the Village Dr. scene by Morgan County deputies. The initial report was received by law enforcement around 5:30 a.m.
An 8-year-old boy was found dead at the home after the stabbing. An adult male was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of a stab wound.
The Priceville Police Department assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
According to deputies, the scene has been secured.
