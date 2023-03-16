Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Vehicle believed to belong to missing Miss. woman found burned

Ebony Owens, 36
Ebony Owens, 36(HCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burned vehicle believed to belong to a missing Hinds County woman was discovered Wednesday, with the woman still not located.

According to a tweet from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Ebony Owens, 36, of Edwards, Mississippi, was reported missing the same day by her family.

During the investigation, what is believed to be Owens’ 2015 White Acura TXL was found burned in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road in Hinds County.

In a later tweet, Sheriff Jones said the license plate was recovered in a nearby area and that the search for Owens is currently ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Owens is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

