One hospitalized after early morning house fire

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on Huntcliff Way, between the Natchez Trace and East Northside Drive.

According to our 3 On Your Side crew, the fire started sometime before 5:20 a.m.

At least one person was receiving CPR as they were being loaded into an ambulance; their condition is unknown this morning.

Clinton firefighters were joined by Jackson Police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s office as they worked to get the fire under control.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.

