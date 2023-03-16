Careers
Neighbors discover skeletal remains near abandoned Jackson home(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - South Jackson residents living near an abandoned home made the gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors to the property in the 100 block of Cooper Road found the skeleton at about 3:30, according to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley.

Based on autopsy results, Hinds Co. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the person had been deceased for months, and that no signs of trauma or foul play were evident.

