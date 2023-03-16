Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The missing person investigation for Ebony Owens has now turned into a murder investigation.

This after Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, 36, was charged in the death of his missing wife Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound. Michael Owens is in custody and is facing multiple charges.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Michael Owens was wanted for questioning in Ebony’s disappearance. Hours later, Michael was located and questioned.

Authorities are now conducting a “search and recovery effort” for the body of Ebony Owens, which is occurring at the Big Black River on Old Highway 80 between the Hinds and Warren County lines.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Hinds County officials in the search.

Ebony Owens’ burned vehicle, a 2015 White Acura TXL, was found Wednesday morning in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road.

The search for Ebony Owens began Wednesday when she did not appear for work.

Electronic evidence shows her being in the Clinton area late Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff.

The license plate of her burned vehicle was found in the woods near where the Acura was found. Authorities say they believe the vehicle was set on fire purposefully.

On Wednesday, Hinds County deputies and Ridgeland police went to the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments on County Line Road where a vehicle was towed and evidence believed to be linked to Owens’ disappearance was recovered from an apartment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.