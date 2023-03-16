Hattiesburg Zoo introduces new Nature Swap Program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Zoo is introducing a new program for guests of all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The activity-based education and conversation programed, Nature Swap, will help people immerse themselves into the outdoors by encouraging participants to find and bring one to three natural items they are interested in learning more about.

Each item brought in will receive points and can be swapped for an item that is more valuable to the person, to help further educate on natural items.

“So, we are in a digital age, right?” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “We are focusing on our phones, on our computers, TVs and while we can make a connection with nature there, watching nature programming, them actually getting out and making that connection takes it to another level.

“And that’s going to, hopefully, make kids feel more compelled to defend these animals and their habitats.”

Participants will earn points in the categories of knowledge, quality and effort.

Items allowed in the swap:

Clean Shells, Clean Bones (no bird bones), Antlers, Teeth and Claws, Snake Sheds, Rocks or Minerals, Fossils, Pinecones, Nuts, Seeds, Seed Pods or Plant Materials, Deceased Insects, Spiders or Butterflies, Nature Journals (photos, art or stories), Dry, Natural Sand, Casts of Animal Footprints and Pressed Flowers.

Items Not allowed in the swap:

Items from Zoo Grounds, Items from State or National Parks, Arrowheads or Native American Artifacts, Bird Parts (Feathers, Eggs, Nests, etc.), Intentionally killed Vertebrates or Invertebrates, Mounted Vertebrates, Live Plants or Animals and Store Bought Items.

The Nature Swap will take place beneath the Flamingo Pavilion by the Bug Hub.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.