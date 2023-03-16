Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is heading our way overnight.  Friday will start early in the morning with showers and a few thunderstorms, transitioning into steady rain during the morning commute through about lunchtime.  Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight tonight, but continue to drop into the 40s during the afternoon as skies try to clear.  The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46 this time of year.   Winds will be southerly at 15mph with gusts to 25mph tonight and turn from the northwest Friday.  Showers will move in after midnight going into Friday.  Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning commute, before just tapering off to just rain during the day.  Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain, lightning and breezy conditions are.  One or two inches or rain is possible.  This weekend through Monday will be chilly.  Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing, so be sure to protect tender vegetation.  Spring officially begins Monday.  Warmer weather starts to return on Tuesday and beyond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in Jackson
15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance
‘I don’t have to prove anything’: Bogus online car dealer claims to be based in Jackson
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier

Latest News

Rain likely into Friday morning
First Alert Forecast: showers, few storms expected overnight into Friday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Thursday; rain, storms Friday bring back wintry chill this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: balmy Thursday; rain, storms Friday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: