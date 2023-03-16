First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is heading our way overnight. Friday will start early in the morning with showers and a few thunderstorms, transitioning into steady rain during the morning commute through about lunchtime. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight tonight, but continue to drop into the 40s during the afternoon as skies try to clear. The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46 this time of year. Winds will be southerly at 15mph with gusts to 25mph tonight and turn from the northwest Friday. Showers will move in after midnight going into Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning commute, before just tapering off to just rain during the day. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain, lightning and breezy conditions are. One or two inches or rain is possible. This weekend through Monday will be chilly. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing, so be sure to protect tender vegetation. Spring officially begins Monday. Warmer weather starts to return on Tuesday and beyond.

