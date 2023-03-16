First Alert Forecast: showers, few storms expected overnight into Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a chilly start to the day this morning, a warmer afternoon is in store for the area now that winds are flowing out of the south. High temperatures today will reach the middle 70s in most locations under sun and clouds. Winds will also gradually pick up throughout the day, especially into tonight from an approaching front to our west. Rain and a few storms are expecting with this nearing system, mainly after midnight into Friday morning. A gusty storm is possible into the early morning hours, but chances for strong storms for our area remains on the lower end.

Have your rain gear ready for Friday morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for the majority of the morning tomorrow. Chances for rain will gradually taper off from west to east as the front moves out and as colder air filters in. Our high temperatures in the 60s will occur in the morning before falling to the 40s by the afternoon. Quieter and colder conditions are expected into the overnight period with lows well in the 30s.

This weekend will have a winter-like feel to it with highs generally in the lower to middle 50s and low temperatures near/slightly below freezing. We will begin to notice temperatures warm back up by early next week for the first few days of spring. Monday will feature highs in the 50s ahead of warmer than normal temperatures in the 70s by mid-week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.