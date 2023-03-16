First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Thursday; rain, storms Friday bring back wintry chill this weekend

THURSDAY: A pick day of Spring Break for the warmer air filtering into the region ahead of our next weather maker. After a start in the 40s, we’ll transition along a balmy southerly breeze into the 70s by the afternoon hours amid a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain chances will hold off until after midnight in most instances – a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out west of I-55. Lows will drop into the 60s for most.

FRIDAY: As our next system dives into the region, an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Periods of rain will continue through, at least, mid-day. As the front shifts eastward, expect falling temperatures as the winds shift out of the northwest, taking us from the 60s into the 40s & 50s through the afternoon hours of Thursday as the rain gradually tapers from west to east. Skies turn partly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the front’s wake, another blast of wintry air will invade the area for the final weekend of winter, expect highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. A more widespread chance for a late winter light freeze will be possible. We’ll gradually work our way towards milder air into next week; though, a quick Gulf slider could back in scattered rain and cooler air early next week. By mid-week, we’ll get back in the 70s with chance for rain to return.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

