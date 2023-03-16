Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Final Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in Ohio

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) are each charged with two counts of murder. The last to be captured, Omar Edgardo Santiago-Lopez (3), was arrested Thursday in Ohio and will be charged with two counts of murder. Jose Alvarado-Santell (4) is charged with aggravated assault.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The last suspect wanted for a March 4 murder in Pascagoula was captured in Ohio Thursday morning.

Authorities caught up with Omar Edgardo Santiago-Lopez in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He was wanted for his role in the deaths of two people killed in a shooting at Spruce St. and Lanier Ave.

Miguel Vasquez-Cruz died the day of the shooting. A second victim, Bryan Franco Sanchez, died a few days later from his injuries. Another person was also injured and is still fighting to recover.

Police have made several arrests in the investigation. Two days after the shooting, Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, was arrested by authorities in Mobile during a traffic stop on I-10. He’s charged with two counts of murder.

The driver of the vehicle, Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Pascagoula Police later arrested Luis Javier Velazquez and charged him with two counts of murder. Jose Alvarado-Santell is charged with aggravated assault.

As for Santiago-Lopez, he’s currently being held in Ohio by the Reynoldsburg Police Department awaiting extradition to Mississippi. If you have any information that might help detectives with this investigation, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

