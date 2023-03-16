Careers
Capitol Police officer resigns after being charged with DUI, careless driving

By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Capitol Police officer has resigned and is currently under investigation after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Steven Frederick Jr. was arrested and charged with careless driving and DUI on Sunday after he ran a driver off the road and crashed into multiple signs along U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

He was taken into custody by state troopers and transported to the Covington County Jail, Lt. Chase Elkins, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

“This crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, no further comment will be made at this time,” he said.

At the time of his arrest, Frederick was said to be a sergeant with the Capitol Police.

Department of Public Safety Press Secretary Bailey Martin said the officer has resigned from the department, but could not comment further, saying it was under investigation and a personnel matter.

Husband sought for questioning after missing woman's vehicle found burned
15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in Jackson
'I don't have to prove anything': Bogus online car dealer claims to be based in Jackson
