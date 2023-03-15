Yazoo City boys’ basketball to represent MS on National level

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MHSAA 4A state champion Yazoo City boys’ basketball team was selected to represent the state in the second-annual State Champions Invitational.

The event, hosted by ESPN, is a three-day, single-elimination tournament held at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. States that allow teams to compete in the tournament include Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Utah, Washington, and Washington D.C.

The Indians will play Corner Canyon (Utah) on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 central time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner will play Sidwell Friends (D.C.), the 25th ranked team in the nation, on Friday.

