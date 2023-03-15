Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Yazoo City boys’ basketball to represent MS on National level

The Indians will play in the second-annual State Champions Invitational in Washington D.C. in April
The Yazoo City boys' basketball team was crowned the 2023 4A state champions
The Yazoo City boys' basketball team was crowned the 2023 4A state champions(Kasie Thomas/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MHSAA 4A state champion Yazoo City boys’ basketball team was selected to represent the state in the second-annual State Champions Invitational.

The event, hosted by ESPN, is a three-day, single-elimination tournament held at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. States that allow teams to compete in the tournament include Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Utah, Washington, and Washington D.C.

The Indians will play Corner Canyon (Utah) on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 central time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner will play Sidwell Friends (D.C.), the 25th ranked team in the nation, on Friday.

