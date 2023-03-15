Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president

Thomas Hudson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Hudson resigned as president of Jackson State University, a press release said Tuesday.

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. accepted Hudson’s resignation, which will be effective on March 31.

The press release said that Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony would continue to serve as temporary acting president. According to the press release, the Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular board meeting later this month.

