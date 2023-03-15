Things To Know Wednesday, March 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Black Voters Matter protests against HB 1020

A national advocacy group and local leaders gathered today at the State Capitol to urge lawmakers to vote no on House Bill 1020. Arguably the most talked about bill this legislative session, House Bill 1020, continues to spark protests. Black Voters Matter and other supporters of killing House Bill 1020 came to the capitol today to show their opposition to the bill. “Our rights are under attack. What are we gonna do? Stand up, fight back.” Black Voters Matter says they are dedicated to keeping Black voters and their issues at the forefront of the election process. The issue they’re tackling right now? House Bill 1020.

2. Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president

Thomas Hudson (IHL)

Thomas Hudson resigned as president of Jackson State University, a press release said Tuesday. Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. accepted Hudson’s resignation, which will be effective on March 31. The press release said that Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony would continue to serve as temporary acting president. According to the press release, the Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular board meeting later this month.

3. ‘I don’t have to prove anything’: Bogus online car dealer claims to be based in Jackson

Two people from out of state say they got suspicious after seeing great deals on used cars from a company that claimed to be headquartered in Jackson, a company 3 On Your Side finds isn’t even licensed to do business in Mississippi. “They want you wiring money, and you’ll never see the vehicle, and you never see the money,” said John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau serving Mississippi. The company in question -- WoodBridge Auto Sales -- began doing business on Facebook Marketplace, O’Hara said. Customers in two states called him to ask about the business’ history because WoodBridge claims to operate in west Jackson.

