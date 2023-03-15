Raw sewage leak impacting North Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another case of overflowing raw waste in the capital city is taking place in North Jackson close to the now demolished Charles Tisdale Library.

At the intersection of Manhattan Road and Holly Street is where the source can be found guzzling out countless gallons of raw sewage and debris.

This case is one of few in Jackson where city officials have, at the very least, put up a sign notifying the public of the issue, but it doesn’t help stop the putrid smell and sight.

Just across the street from the leak is a baseball field belonging to Full Count Baseball Ministry, along with Smilow Preparatory School.

“I think the city needs to take the initiative to get it fixed,” said Full Count head coach, Herbert Sanders. “I think the city needs to be more concerned with the citizens of this city. I think we have some very critical issues and concerns in reference to leadership and being accountable to the citizens of this city.”

Sanders said he elected to cancel practice for the entire week in an effort to prioritize his team’s physical safety.

He also said that this is unfortunately not an uncommon issue for residents in the area.

“We’ve had sewage leaks over here before and I know from this leak in particular, it’s going to get real stinky as it gets hotter,” said Sanders. “I’m just concerned that the city needs to pay a little bit more attention to it. I think the health and the safety of the citizens in this city is very important.”

3 On Your Side reached out to Jackson’s Ward 1 Councilman, Ashby Foote, and were told he had “no idea where the leak was.”

