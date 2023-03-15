Mississippi middle school teacher released on bond after being charged with 5 counts of molestation

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs Middle School teacher has been released on bond after being arrested for child molestation.

David Farmer, 61, was arrested and charged with five counts of molestation Tuesday.

Bond was set at $375,000 Wednesday for Farmer. He was released later that day on bond.

The allegations first were reported by members of the school’s staff, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley.

After the investigation is fully completed, the case will be turned over to the Copiah County District Attorney’s Office.

