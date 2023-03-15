Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mississippi middle school teacher released on bond after being charged with 5 counts of molestation

David Farmer, 61
David Farmer, 61(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs Middle School teacher has been released on bond after being arrested for child molestation.

David Farmer, 61, was arrested and charged with five counts of molestation Tuesday.

Bond was set at $375,000 Wednesday for Farmer. He was released later that day on bond.

The allegations first were reported by members of the school’s staff, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley.

After the investigation is fully completed, the case will be turned over to the Copiah County District Attorney’s Office.

Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business
