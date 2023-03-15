Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has vetoed two bills dealing with insurance because he thinks they would increase the cost of health care.

“One is a bad idea, and I can’t see myself supporting it. One is a good idea that just includes some correctable mistakes,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Reeves said the “bad idea” was in Senate Bill 2224, which would have given the state insurance commissioner the ability to set rates for all health insurance.

He said Senate Bill 2262 would have made changes to the prior authorization process that insurance companies use to tell providers whether a procedure or drug is covered. Reeves said he liked that the proposal would have required insurance companies to give quicker answers, but the bill would have had “unintended consequences.”

“The bill has a number of technical components,” Reeves said. “These include administrative hearings that are in an incorrect place, increased costs for Medicaid and other issues that cause me not to be comfortable signing it.”

Overriding a governor’s veto would take two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: More Mississippians using food pantries, legislature may help with money
DIGITAL DESK: More Mississippians using food pantries, legislature may help with money
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill