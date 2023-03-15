Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Aibrey Bolin has been located in Mississippi, the AWARE Foundation confirms.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Aibery Bolin was checked out by EMS and is safe. Sierra Carroll is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office, and awaiting extradition.

Carroll is being charged with kidnapping.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five-year-old Aibrey Bolin.

According to sheriff’s office, Aibrey was abducted and has been missing since March 9th. She was last seen with 23-year-old Sierra Carroll.

They were last seen at Parker’s Gas Station in Walthourville.

The sheriff’s office believes they could be traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with no tags, or in a red 1992 Dodge ram with MS license plate U01411.

Aibrey was last seen wearing black pants, flower-print shoes, and a t-shirt. She also has a scar on her right cheek.

Carroll has a bow tattoo on the back of both legs.

If you have any information please call Detective Wills with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555.

