Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business

Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for burglarizing a Brookhaven business.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Southern Pawn was burglarized early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at the 100 block of Whitworth Avenue.

The man has not been identified at this time, but was seen wearing a brown hoodie, black pants, and a blue and white hat.

Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help identifying the male suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department (601) 833-2424.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Latest News

Bozeman Road traffic signal
Consultant brought on to oversee Bozeman Road widening project
DIGITAL DESK: Madison woman born without arms or legs shares journey to inspire others
DIGITAL DESK: Madison woman born without arms or legs shares journey to inspire others
DIGITAL DESK: Madison woman born without arms or legs shares journey to inspire others
DIGITAL DESK: Madison woman born without arms or legs shares journey to inspire others
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, March 15