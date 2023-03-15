Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for burglarizing a Brookhaven business.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Southern Pawn was burglarized early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at the 100 block of Whitworth Avenue.

The man has not been identified at this time, but was seen wearing a brown hoodie, black pants, and a blue and white hat.

Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help identifying the male suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department (601) 833-2424.

