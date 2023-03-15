Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The probe will focus on how regulators, including some feds, missed the financial storm. (CNN, POOL, WMUR, WCVB, FEDERALRESERVE.GOV, STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, STRINGR, CBS’ “FACE THE NATION”, FDIC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Latest News

Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, March 15
Alex Morisey lifts himself out of his wheelchair in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia,...
In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry chill to return post-late week rain, storm chances