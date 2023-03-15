Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson home goes up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire Wednesday on Oakmont Drive and Lindsey Drive near Robinson Road.

It happened Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m.

Flames were shooting out of one of the home’s windows as firefighters entered the smoke-filled house to extinguish the flames.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started the fire.

