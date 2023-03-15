Jackson-Hinds Library board members in D.C. advocating for federal funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your favorite libraries in Jackson and Hinds County could be getting much-needed repairs as soon as next year. In fact, federal funds for all Magnolia State libraries are now being discussed in our nation’s capital.

The American Library Association Conference is underway in Washington, D.C., and the head of the Jackson-Hinds Library System is advocating for federal funds that will go to various needs. Most important to him is repairing libraries before they end up like the one behind me.

“The key to preserving the future of the Jackson-Hinds Library System is to cure all of these long-standing and infrastructure problems,” said Executive Director of the Jackson-Hinds Library System Floyd Council.

Take a look at this list of libraries that have either gone through temporary closures or, in the case of the Charles Tisdale Library, total destruction. You may have visited several of these libraries or at least driven past one on your daily commute.

This is why Council is advocating for federal funds that can change how the public views public libraries.

“Every major city and county deserves iconic public living rooms,” Council said. “That is what public libraries are. So, the type of standard of disrepair that we’ve seen for many years in downtown Jackson has never been acceptable.”

He says the State of Mississippi hasn’t had a serious funding initiative for library infrastructure since 1954, which even further echoes the physical desperation many of our libraries face. Jackson-Hinds Library System Trustee Paul Forster also chimed in on the need for an infrastructure overhaul.

“Get our facilities back in working order. If you don’t have a building, it’s really hard to call it a library,” Foster said.

But like many public funding initiatives in the city, Forster understands why it’s taken so long to effectively push for these funds.

“The city of Jackson obviously has tons of priorities that they are trying to address in every corner of the cityscape there and the library. We’ve just got to become more of an advocate for our corner of things,” said Foster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.