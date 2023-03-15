Historic Tougaloo season comes to an end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in school history, the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team played in the NAIA quarterfinal game. The Bulldogs met with the College of Idaho Yotes, the top overall seed in the tournament.

The Bulldogs kept it close early, and led 19-18 halfway through the first half, but the Yotes outscored the Bulldogs 25-4 for the rest of the half, to lead 43-23 at halftime.

Tougaloo could not pull within 20 until the 1:14 mark in the game, and the first-half scoring discrepancy was too much to overcome, as the Bulldogs fell 83-66.

Antonio Patterson led the team with 17 points and had four rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 14 points.

The Yotes shot 53.7% from the field, and 28.6% from three in the game. The Bulldogs finish with just three three-pointers made on 24 attempts.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 31-2 record.

