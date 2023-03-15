Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Historic Tougaloo season comes to an end

The Bulldogs lost to College of Idaho Wednesday, 83-66
Tougaloo College to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships (Tougaloo College)
Tougaloo College to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships (Tougaloo College)(D’Cory Owens)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in school history, the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team played in the NAIA quarterfinal game. The Bulldogs met with the College of Idaho Yotes, the top overall seed in the tournament.

The Bulldogs kept it close early, and led 19-18 halfway through the first half, but the Yotes outscored the Bulldogs 25-4 for the rest of the half, to lead 43-23 at halftime.

Tougaloo could not pull within 20 until the 1:14 mark in the game, and the first-half scoring discrepancy was too much to overcome, as the Bulldogs fell 83-66.

Antonio Patterson led the team with 17 points and had four rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 14 points.

The Yotes shot 53.7% from the field, and 28.6% from three in the game. The Bulldogs finish with just three three-pointers made on 24 attempts.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 31-2 record.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Latest News

The Yazoo City boys' basketball team was crowned the 2023 4A state champions
Yazoo City boys’ basketball to represent MS on National level
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets during the...
Morant suspended for 8 games by NBA for conduct detrimental to the league
Beard declines to discuss Texas exit at Ole Miss intro
Josh Hubbard
MRA’s Josh Hubbard commits to Mississippi State