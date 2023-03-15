First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will have 12 hours of daylight as our amount of daylight expands getting closer to June. The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46 this time of year. 40s are likely overnight tonight and 70s for highs on Thursday with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be southerly at 15mph with gusts to 25mph. Showers will move in after midnight going into Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning commute, before just tapering off to just rain during the day. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Friday morning and hold there most of the day. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain, lightning and breezy conditions are. This weekend through Monday will be chilly. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Spring officially begins Monday. Warmer weather starts to return on Tuesday and beyond.

