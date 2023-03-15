First Alert Forecast: wintry chill to return post-late week rain, storm chances

WEDNESDAY: Skies will quickly clear out to kick off Wednesday as we start a brief warming trend through mid-week across central and southwest Mississippi. Frosty beginnings for areas north of I-20 ahead of a push toward the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon hours. Milder air will continue to filter into the region overnight with lows in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: A pick day of Spring Break for the warmer air filtering into the region ahead of our next weather maker. After a start in the 40s, we’ll transition along a balmy southerly breeze into the 70s by the afternoon hours amid a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain chances will hold off until after midnight in most instances – a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out west of I-55. Lows will drop into the 60s for most.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As our next system dives into the region, an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Behind it, falling temperatures from the 60s into the 50s through the afternoon hours of Thursday as the rain gradually tapers from west to east. In the front’s wake, an another blast of wintry air will invade the area for the final weekend of winter, expect highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. We’ll gradually work our way towards milder air into next week; though, a quick Gulf slider could back in scattered rain and cooler air early next week.

