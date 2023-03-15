First Alert Forecast: chance for showers and storms to return by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slight warm up will begin to occur today as high pressure builds more to our east. High temperatures across central and southwest Mississippi today should be able to peak in the lower to middle 60s, which is a bit closer to average. Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the past couple of night with overnight lows in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature even warmer temperatures as our next weather maker approaches the region. Most spots should see highs reach the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with winds picking up throughout the day. Showers and storms will start to become likely with this system after midnight into the early morning hours as the front begins to track in.

An active start to St. Patrick’s Day is expected for Friday morning as rain and storm chances continue. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the risk remains limited for our area. Coverage on the radar will gradually taper off by Friday afternoon as the fronts pulls away to the east. Another push of winter-like air will funnel in during the overnight period bringing temperatures back below normal for the weekend. Highs will generally run in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to gradually trend warmer into early next week for the first few days of Spring.

