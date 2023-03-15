Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
DIGITAL DESK: Madison woman born without arms or legs shares journey to inspire others

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison woman born without arms or legs is sharing her journey in hopes of inspiring others’ faith and fortitude.

Amy Brown, formerly Amy Brooks, was born with an extremely rare condition called Tetraphocomelia - having no arms or legs. She was then left abandoned at the hospital by her birth parents.

“Can you imagine being born without arms or legs? What would be the quality of your life? How would you cope? What would your attitude or personality be like? How about the depth of your humor, the level of your faith, or your compassion for others?” Amy asks in her autobiography.

Now, an author, designer, and motivational speaker, Amy has made it her personal mission to encourage others to use the life they have been given to change the world around them.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole interviewed Amy Brown on WLBT+.

Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
