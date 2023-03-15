Consultant brought on to oversee Bozeman Road widening project

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A major road widening project in Madison County is one step closer to being a reality, following a recent vote by the board of supervisors.

Monday, the board awarded Neel Schaffer Engineering a $2,495,000 contract to perform construction, engineering and inspection on the project once work is under way.

“They’re going to watch over the construction,” said District 2 Trey Baxter.

Baxter said construction is slated to be bid out this spring and should begin in May.

He previously said the work is needed to alleviate congestion along the roadway, which averages about 13,000 vehicles a day.

The project will include widening Bozeman from two to four lanes and adding a divided median between Mississippi 463 and Reunion Parkway. It also includes installing a multiuse trail from Mississippi 463 to Gluckstadt Road and making improvements at the intersection of Bozeman and Gluckstadt.

In February, the board awarded a $22.7 million contract to Hemphill Construction for the third phase of the Reunion Parkway project. That work includes constructing a new, two-lane road from Parkway East to U.S. 51.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.