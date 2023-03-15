Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas.(Frank Micelotta | Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bobby Caldwell, the singer/songwriter who scored a top hit with “What You Won’t Do for Love” in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his family said Wednesday.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, wrote on his official Twitter account that he died at his home. She said he had been dealing with health issues for years after being “floxed,” an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

“I held him tight in my arms as he left us,” Mary Caldwell wrote. “I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson's One-Percent Oversight Commission met last week.
Contractor walked off job site for nonpayment; mayor calls it ‘bad business’
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with...
35-year prison sentence affirmed for man involved in murder of Kingston Frazier
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland
Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
President Biden heads to Nevada to talk about lowering prescription drug prices
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme