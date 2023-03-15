Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 men shot on Bowers Street in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were taken to UMMC Monday night with gunshot wounds after an incident on Bowers Street in Jackson.

Police were called to the residence in the 3000 block of Bowers shortly before 9 p.m., according to Tyrone Buckley, JPD’s deputy chief of investigations.

Inside, they found blood and walls riddled with bullet holes. The men, a 21-year-old and a 38-year-old, have not been identified. Their injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

