15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage life was lost after a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened at the Keystone Estates Apartment Complex in Jackson around 4 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage victim and the shooter have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the incident is unknown as well.

