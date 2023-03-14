Things To Know Tuesday, March 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPS student approached by man at bus stop

A South Jackson father has growing concerns for the safety of his children. One he said he shares with other parents in his neighborhood. He urges them to be on the lookout for a man patrolling the streets in the McDowell Road area, who is reportedly approaching their children. “It kinda scared me even more because of the fact that he said he’s been watching me, and I seen this truck the day before,” said Alexandria Robinson. Spring Break brings her some relief in not having to walk to the bus stop on Fairhill Drive, where she said last week she had a frightening encounter with a White man driving an older model green Tahoe. “He had drove in the middle of the street, and he had let his window down as I was walking,” said Alexandria. “He let his window down and said, ‘I’ve been watching you.’ And then, as he was about to get ready to pull back off, he started smiling and said he was gonna be waiting for me.”

2. Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning

A Mississippi woman and her two daughters have died after an apparent drowning in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to the three deceased victims, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition. A 3-year-old boy was found walking on the beach by a neighbor. According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told a neighbor his mom went swimming, which is when the search began.

3. Hinds County deputy stripped of police powers following arrest in Ridgeland

A Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy was stripped of his police powers after Ridgeland Police arrested him earlier this month. Ridgeland PD arrested Joel Williams on March 5, charging him with stalking, disorderly misconduct, and simple assault. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the charges stem from a relationship issue. Jones said Williams is on leave pending the outcome of Ridgeland’s criminal investigation and Hinds County’s administrative investigation.

